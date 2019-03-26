Law college students raise an alarm as only four of 116 pass

national

The others have passed with an ATKT; students blame university decision to hand over assessment to colleges; Sandesh Law College says they failed because they hadn't studied

Law students had protested the university's decision to let colleges evaluate exams of the stream. File pic

Firest semester students of Sandesh Law College at Vikhroli were in for a shock when their results were declared last week. Only four of the total of 116 students have passed. The others were declared failed in at least one subject. Students are questioning the assessment process, as according to many of them, it is unbelievable that they have failed. The college administration is firm on its decision, asking all failed students to apply for re-evaluation.

The incident has sparked further discussion about the Mumbai University's decision to transfer law evaluation to colleges. Following long delays and goof-ups in the law stream's results, Mumbai University decided to shift the assessment process to colleges, except for the final degree examination. Law student unions had opposed the decision strongly, stating that it would give entire control to colleges. Just last semester, a Borivali law college was embroiled in controversy after it charged R10,000 per student for delay in enrolment, which actually was its administration's fault.

Now with this result, students are reiterating the concerns. Angry students approached the college administration on Monday morning but were disappointed with the discussions that followed. Gayatri Patil, principal of the college said, "Students are painting a picture as if only four have passed, while many have passed with ATKT. That students have failed is not a problem with the system. It is because they haven't studied. The assessment process was strict on orders because after evaluation was shifted to colleges, there should not be talks on how colleges are helping students pass. Now we have asked students to apply for photocopy and re-evaluation and the picture will be clear in some days."

Sachin Pawar, president of the Law Students' Council, said, "If colleges are also going to put students through same delay, goof-ups, re-evaluation and re-examination, then what's the point of shifting the assessment to them? Every semester there are these issues with different colleges and the varsity needs to take cognisance of this." The Council has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court against the university's decision to give law papers' evaluation to colleges.

