70 students of Wilfred Law College at risk of missing final exam

Wilfred Law College has not yet submitted the required documents to Mumbai University

Wilfred Law College

Seventy students of Wilfred Law College might not be able to appear for the final examination as the institution has not yet completed the enrolment process. All colleges affiliated to the Mumbai University (MU) are required to submit students' required documents for enrolment when they join, following which they receive their Permanent Registration Number (PRN).

The semester VI examination will be held after a month and the students haven't received their PRN yet. While the college generates the result of first four semesters, the last year's result is released by MU. Without the PRN, MU cannot generate the result of semester V, in the absence of which the students won't be able to take their final examination.



Sayali Dalavi

Siddharth Ingle, Maharashtra Students Law Association (MASLA) president and student of Wilfred, said, "Due to college's negligence, students may not receive their semester V mark sheets and may not be able to take the final semester. They may miss the opportunity to practice law this year." MASLA has threatened to move court if the issue is not resolved in time.

"This puts our degree in jeopardy. We submitted all documents at the time of admission. The issue never surfaced before because PRN is not required for college-level examination," said a student, Sayali Dalavi.

Meanwhile, college principal Dr Rajesh Sakhare told mid-day the students need not worry as the issue will be resolved by April 25. "This batch was admitted in the academic year 2016-17 when CET Cell started conducting admissions for Law. We sent documents to MU for enrolment but it needed a document of approved candidate list from CET Cell too. It took a little longer to acquire the document as CET office had shifted. We will meet the CET Cell authorities on April 25."

