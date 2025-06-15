Breaking News
MCC outlaws bunny hop boundary grabs

Updated on: 15 June,2025 08:51 AM IST  |  London
PTI |

According to an MCC note circulated to member boards by the ICC, it clarified that any fielder making a second contact with the ball after jumping from beyond the boundary must land inside the field of play, or else a boundary will be awarded

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Boundary catches involving ‘bunny hops’, or multiple airborne touches outside the rope, have been deemed illegal by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), with the new ruling set to be integrated into ICC’s playing conditions this month.

According to an MCC note circulated to member boards by the ICC, it clarified that any fielder making a second contact with the ball after jumping from beyond the boundary must land inside the field of play, or else a boundary will be awarded.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


