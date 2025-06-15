According to an MCC note circulated to member boards by the ICC, it clarified that any fielder making a second contact with the ball after jumping from beyond the boundary must land inside the field of play, or else a boundary will be awarded

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Boundary catches involving ‘bunny hops’, or multiple airborne touches outside the rope, have been deemed illegal by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), with the new ruling set to be integrated into ICC’s playing conditions this month.

According to an MCC note circulated to member boards by the ICC, it clarified that any fielder making a second contact with the ball after jumping from beyond the boundary must land inside the field of play, or else a boundary will be awarded.

