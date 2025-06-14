South Africa had long been branded as perennial underachievers on the world stage, with their last major ICC triumph dating back to the 1998 ICC KnockOut, led by Hansie Cronje

Aiden Markram’s century proved crucial in South Africa’s five-wicket win over Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord’s on Saturday. With this win, the Proteas exorcised decades of heartbreak, winning their maiden WTC title and securing their first global trophy in 27 years.

Chasing a target of 282, South Africa reached the finish line at 282/5 during the first session on Day 4. Markram, who anchored the chase with a magnificent 136, fell with just six runs left, but by then, the victory was all but secured. His composed and elegant knock was the backbone of a pursuit that will be etched in South African cricket folklore.

The win carries immense historical weight. South Africa had long been branded as perennial underachievers on the world stage, with their last major ICC triumph dating back to the 1998 ICC KnockOut, led by Hansie Cronje. Since then, their journey has been punctuated by heartbreaks and missed opportunities, until now.

On the other side, Australia’s reputation as the most successful team in ICC events took a rare dent. Renowned for their dominance in global finals, this defeat adds to a very short list of ICC summit clashes where the Baggy Greens have been outplayed. Mid-Day revisits all the occasions when Australia finished second best in ICC finals:

1975 World Cup final vs West Indies

In the inaugural World Cup final at Lord’s, Australia fell 17 runs short against Clive Lloyd’s West Indies. Chasing 292, they were bowled out for 274 in a thrilling finish.

1996 World Cup final vs Sri Lanka

A star-studded Australian lineup was outclassed in Lahore as Sri Lanka, led by Aravinda de Silva’s unbeaten century, chased down 241 with seven wickets to spare, clinching their first World Cup title.

2010 T20 World Cup final vs England



Australia endured a humbling loss at the hands of arch-rivals England in Bridgetown, Barbados. After managing just 147/6, their bowlers were put to the sword, with Craig Kieswetter’s 63 helping England coast to victory in under 18 overs.

2025 WTC final vs South Africa

In their latest stumble, Australia held a 74-run lead after the first innings and looked poised for another title. However, the Proteas, driven by Markram’s century and a resolute stand from captain Temba Bavuma, mounted a remarkable fourth-innings chase. The five-wicket defeat marked Australia’s first loss in a WTC final and completed a rare trifecta: ICC final defeats across all three international formats.