Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Jharkhand tribe Sabar becomes self reliant with a sweet revolution

Jharkhand tribe Sabar becomes self-reliant with a ‘sweet revolution’

Updated on: 15 June,2025 08:54 AM IST  |  Jamshedpur
Agencies |

Top

The transformation began in Khokhro village in East Singhbhum’s Boram block in September last year, when the Van Dhan Vikas Kendra (VDVK) was established under the PM-JANMAN

Jharkhand tribe Sabar becomes self-reliant with a ‘sweet revolution’

Government schemes aid the Sabar tribe in producing their own honey to become self-reliant. Representative pic/Wikimedia Commons

Listen to this article
Jharkhand tribe Sabar becomes self-reliant with a ‘sweet revolution’
x
00:00

The primitive Sabar tribe in Jharkhand has been dependent on honey collection from the forest for centuries, but now, with the help of a government scheme they have began a “sweet revolution” by making their produce reach more people with branding, packaging and marketing, officials said.

The transformation began in Khokhro village in East Singhbhum’s Boram block in September last year, when the Van Dhan Vikas Kendra (VDVK) was established under the PM-JANMAN (Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan) scheme, they said. “Earlier, the Sabars used to collect around two tons of forest honey annually, but their hard work often went in vain due to a lack of proper marketing channels, price mechanisms, and storage facilities,” a senior district official said, “Now, we are seeing a remarkable shift,” he added.


Traditionally dependent on non-timber forest produce like mahua, leaves, brooms, and honey, the Sabar community has moved from subsistence to a structured enterprise, officials said. They were given training in scientific honey collection, beekeeping, processing, and branding. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

jharkhand news india national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK