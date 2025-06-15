The Indian duo entered the gold medal round after aggregating 635.2 in the qualifications, just .7 behind Wang and Sheng (635.9), which is also the qualifications world record

India’s shooters Arya Borse (left) and Arjun Babuta. Pic/ISSF X account

India’s Arya Borse and Arjun Babuta dished out a dominant performance and outplayed China’s reigning Olympic and world champion duo Zifei Wang and Lihao Sheng 17-7 to win gold in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the ISSF World Cup here on Saturday.

The Indian duo entered the gold medal round after aggregating 635.2 in the qualifications, just .7 behind Wang and Sheng (635.9), which is also the qualifications world record.

Arya had paired with Rudrankksh Patil to win the 10m air rifle mixed team silver in the World Cup in Lima, Peru, earlier this year.

The other Indian pair, Elavenil Valarivan and Ankush Jadhav finished sixth in the qualifications with 631.8.

Norway’s Jeanette Hegg Duestad and Jon-Hermann Hegg bagged bronze with a 16-14 win over the USA’s Sagen Maddalena and Peter Matthew Fiori.

This is India’s fourth medal and second gold in the ongoing World Cup after Suruchi Singh’s yellow metal and the two bronze won by Sift Kaur Samra and Elavenil in their respective events earlier this week.

