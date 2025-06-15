Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Borse Babuta win gold in 10m air rifle

Borse-Babuta win gold in 10m air rifle

Updated on: 15 June,2025 08:43 AM IST  |  Munich
PTI |

Top

The Indian duo entered the gold medal round after aggregating 635.2 in the qualifications, just .7 behind Wang and Sheng (635.9), which is also the qualifications world record

Borse-Babuta win gold in 10m air rifle

India’s shooters Arya Borse (left) and Arjun Babuta. Pic/ISSF X account

Listen to this article
Borse-Babuta win gold in 10m air rifle
x
00:00

India’s Arya Borse and Arjun Babuta dished out a dominant performance and outplayed China’s reigning Olympic and world champion duo Zifei Wang and Lihao Sheng 17-7 to win gold in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the ISSF World Cup here on Saturday. 

The Indian duo entered the gold medal round after aggregating 635.2 in the qualifications, just .7 behind Wang and Sheng (635.9), which is also the qualifications world record.


Arya had paired with Rudrankksh Patil to win the 10m air rifle mixed team silver in the World Cup in Lima, Peru, earlier this year. 


The other Indian pair, Elavenil Valarivan and Ankush Jadhav finished sixth in the qualifications with 631.8.

Norway’s Jeanette Hegg Duestad and Jon-Hermann Hegg bagged bronze with a 16-14  win over the USA’s Sagen Maddalena and Peter Matthew Fiori.

This is India’s fourth medal and second gold in the ongoing World Cup after Suruchi Singh’s yellow metal and the two bronze won by Sift Kaur Samra and Elavenil in their respective events earlier this week.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

sports sports news Sports Update International Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK