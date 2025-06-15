MGD1 become first Indian side to win World Rapid Team C’ship

But a draw against Team Freedom and a loss to Team Hexamind on Day Two left them needing a flawless finish to stay alive

Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi and Pranav registered crucial wins on the final day as Team MGD1 became the first Indian team to clinch the FIDE World Rapid Team Championship title. Seeded sixth, Team MGD1 posted 10 wins from 12 rounds to emerge champions after a closely-fought battle with Team Hexamind on Friday.

Having won silver and bronze in the last two editions, MGD1 began their campaign with a perfect Day One. But a draw against Team Freedom and a loss to Team Hexamind on Day Two left them needing a flawless finish to stay alive.

The side, comprising GMs Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, Leon Mendonca, David Anton Guijarro, Tsolakidou Stovroula, Pranav, Atharva Tayade, and captain Srinath Narayanan, won all four rounds on the final day to seal the title.

