Meanwhile, the Indian women’s team fought valiantly after conceding three goals against Australia, but could not overcome the deficit

The Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams both succumbed to Australia by an identical 2-3 scoreline in their respective FIH Pro League matches on Saturday.

The men’s side slumped to its fifth straight defeat despite leading the contest by two goals after Abhishek’s brace (8th minute, 35th min). The Kookaburras came out attacking after the change of ends, scoring through Nathan Ephraums (42nd min), and two penalty corner conversions by Joel Rintala (56th min) and Tom Craig (60th min) to secure the win.

Australia took a 3-0 lead through field goals from Courtney Schonell (16th min), Lexie Pickering (26th min) and penalty stroke conversion by Tatum Stewart (35th min). For the Indians, Deepika (44th min) and Neha (53rd min) scored a goal each via penalty corners.

The Indian men’s and women’s team will face Australia once again on Sunday and will be eyeing revenge.

