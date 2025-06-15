Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > India men and women both lose to Oz 2 3

India men and women both lose to Oz 2-3

Updated on: 15 June,2025 08:45 AM IST  |  Antwerp (Belgium)
PTI |

Top

Meanwhile, the Indian women’s team fought valiantly after conceding three goals against Australia, but could not overcome the deficit

India men and women both lose to Oz 2-3

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
India men and women both lose to Oz 2-3
x
00:00

The Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams both succumbed to Australia by an identical 2-3 scoreline in their respective FIH Pro League matches on Saturday. 

The men’s side slumped to its fifth straight defeat despite leading the contest by two goals after Abhishek’s brace (8th minute, 35th min). The Kookaburras came out attacking after the change of ends, scoring through Nathan Ephraums (42nd min), and two penalty corner conversions by Joel Rintala (56th min) and Tom Craig (60th min) to secure the win.


Meanwhile, the Indian women’s team fought valiantly after conceding three goals against Australia, but could not overcome the deficit.


Australia took a 3-0 lead through field goals from Courtney Schonell (16th min), Lexie Pickering (26th min) and penalty stroke conversion by Tatum Stewart (35th min). For the Indians, Deepika (44th min) and Neha (53rd min) scored a goal each via penalty corners.

The Indian men’s and women’s team will face Australia once again on Sunday and will be eyeing revenge.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

hockey hockey news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK