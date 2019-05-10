Woman tries to throw slipper at Navjot Sidhu; Twitter has mixed reactions

Updated: May 10, 2019, 09:38 IST | mid-day online desk

Navjot Singh Sidhu, known to be quite vocal with his views and opinions, has been very critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has often taken digs at him publicly

Woman tries to throw slipper at Navjot Sidhu; Twitter has mixed reactions
Pic Courtesy/ ANI

A woman was recently detained for allegedly trying to hurl her footwear at Congress leader and Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu during a public meeting held at Rohtak, Haryana.

In a short video of the incident, the woman is seen speaking with the police personnel and telling them that she hurled her slipper at the former cricketer-turned-politician because "Sidhu spoke against Modi".

Also Read: Elections 2019: Hit failed Modi govt for a sixer, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu, known to be quite vocal with his views and opinions, has been very critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has often taken digs at him publicly referring to him as "chowkidar chor hai", following the example of party president Rahul Gandhi.

People on Twitter apparently had mixed reactions to the woman who hurled a slipper at Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday tendered an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court for wrongly attributing his "chowkidar chor hai" remark to the apex court and also sought closure of the contempt proceedings which were against him.

Also Read: Navjot Singh Sidhu: PM Narendra Modi helped industrialists, ignored government firms

In April, a shoe was hurled at BJP's national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao during the time he was addressing the media. He, however, managed to narrowly escape as the shoe that was thrown at him missed hitting him.

At the time of the incident, the BJP spokesperson was talking about fielding Sadhvi Pragya from Bhopal constituency and was criticising Congress for allegedly defaming Hindus.

Also Read: Election 2019: Modi is the biggest liar who became the PM of India, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

With inputs from ANI

Top News Stories of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

navjot singh sidhunationalist congress partypunjabnational news

Adani Reality Customer Testimonials

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK