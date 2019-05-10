Woman tries to throw slipper at Navjot Sidhu; Twitter has mixed reactions

national

Navjot Singh Sidhu, known to be quite vocal with his views and opinions, has been very critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has often taken digs at him publicly

Pic Courtesy/ ANI

A woman was recently detained for allegedly trying to hurl her footwear at Congress leader and Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu during a public meeting held at Rohtak, Haryana.

In a short video of the incident, the woman is seen speaking with the police personnel and telling them that she hurled her slipper at the former cricketer-turned-politician because "Sidhu spoke against Modi".

Navjot Singh Sidhu, known to be quite vocal with his views and opinions, has been very critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has often taken digs at him publicly referring to him as "chowkidar chor hai", following the example of party president Rahul Gandhi.

Rohtak: A woman was detained yesterday allegedly for attempting to throw slipper at Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu during a public meeting. #Haryana pic.twitter.com/WqWMjIxbOg — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2019

People on Twitter apparently had mixed reactions to the woman who hurled a slipper at Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Woman detained for throwing slipper at Navjot Singh Sidhuhttps://t.co/pfGJNaF2VP#Navjotsinghsidhu pic.twitter.com/FExTuKLHcd — alia goyel (@aaliyagoyel1) May 9, 2019

Woman detained for throwing slipper at Navjot Singh Sidhuhttps://t.co/pfGJNaF2VP#Navjotsinghsidhu pic.twitter.com/FExTuKLHcd — alia goyel (@aaliyagoyel1) May 9, 2019

I don’t think Sidhu can go till Kejriwal standard ... I think someone genuinely got angry and thrown slipper at him ..., — Divyesh (@div17283) May 9, 2019

1. Slippers for Navjot Sidhu @sherryontopp in #Rohtak (Haryana).



It's a women who used slipper to show Sidhu his place.

Woman detained.



2. Sidhu also greeted with Modi, Modi, Modi, Modi slogans.



3. Same happened on May 8 when @digvijaya_28 was greeted with Modi, Modi slogans. — Prof. Hari Om (@Prof_Hariom) May 9, 2019

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday tendered an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court for wrongly attributing his "chowkidar chor hai" remark to the apex court and also sought closure of the contempt proceedings which were against him.

In April, a shoe was hurled at BJP's national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao during the time he was addressing the media. He, however, managed to narrowly escape as the shoe that was thrown at him missed hitting him.

At the time of the incident, the BJP spokesperson was talking about fielding Sadhvi Pragya from Bhopal constituency and was criticising Congress for allegedly defaming Hindus.

With inputs from ANI

