Mumbai Crime: Engineer caught stealing laptops from girls' hostel in Dindoshi

crime

Accused had allegedly been fired from his job six months ago over his drug addiction and had taken to stealing laptops from a girls' hostel in Goregaon to fund his habit

Accused was spotted in the CCTV footage of the hostel

The Dindoshi police earlier this week arrested a 36-year-old mechanical engineer for stealing laptops from a girls' hostel in Goregaon last month. Faizal Faiz Ahmed Chitte is a mechanical engineer who worked as a service advisor in the Bajaj Kawasaki showroom in Jogeshwari. The company had allegedly fired him citing his drug addiction. Chitte has been jobless for the past six months and got into stealing to fund his addiction, the police said.

Also Read: Woman allegedly plans fake kidnapping of her son to steal money from husband who betrayed her

Having planned one such robbery, Chitte entered Vijay Shree Gopal Khetan Girls Hostel on April 26 and fled with two laptops. With around 10 to 15 girls residing in the hostel, most of them are students. The girl whose laptop went missing was away for an exam. She got to know of the theft only on her return but found no answers with the security guard of the hostel or her friends. When she checked the CCTV footage of the area, she saw the accused exiting the premises with the laptops and thus registered a complaint, a police official from Dindoshi police station said.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala's peon booked for stealing Rs 5 lakh cash

The accused was traced on Sunday while he was selling the stolen laptop. The buyer had tipped the police about the incident thus leading them to Chitte. The father of the accused is an ex-Army officer and lives with the family in Malad, police inspector Ganesh Pawar informed. The accused was produced before the court on Monday where he was remanded to judicial custody, an officer from the Dindoshi police station said.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Youth pursuing aviation steals mobile phones after his pocket-money is reduced

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates