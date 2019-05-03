Woman allegedly plans fake kidnapping of her son to steal money from husband who betrayed her

crime

The woman allegedly got 2 of her friends to kidnap her son one afternoon while he was playing in the parking area; a probe in the case is on

In order to steal some money from her husband who betrayed her, a 38-year-old woman allegedly planned a fake kidnapping of her four-year-old son along with her friends.

The Hadapsar police arrested Sangita Jagtap (38), a resident of Galoria Society in Hadapsar and her friends Sangita Barud (29) and Abhijit Lad (30) on Thursday. Sangita Jagtap had filed a case of kidnapping with the police against an unidentified person on the afternoon of April 28, stating that her son Aaryan (4) was kidnapped.

According to Jagtap, on April 28, after she washed her bike, she went out to buy some fast food for her son, Aryan, who was playing in the parking area around 1.20 pm. Upon returning, she saw that her son was missing from the area. She immediately approached the police and filed a case.

Senior Inspector Sunil Tambe of the Hadapsar police station said, "Jagtap is married twice. She has two children from her previous marriage, a 19-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter. After her husband passed away in 2012, she was remarried to a Shirdi-based businessman. They have a 4-year-old son named Aaryan. For the past couple of months she had alot of fights and arguments with her husband that impacted their relationship. Around 15 days ago, her husband married another woman from Shirdi. Jagtap then demanded a sum of Rs 15 lakh and a one-bedroom flat from her husband as he married another woman without giving her a divorce."

The senior Inspector added, "A week ago, she once again visited Shirdi and demanded the money from her husband but in vain as he refused to pay heed to her demands. On April 28, when she approached us we began an investigation. Based on the CCTV camera footage, we saw a Scorpio moving suspiciously for around 45 minutes in the area. Later that day, the boy was kidnapped in the same car but strangely at around 7 pm that evening Jagtap came to know that her son was released by the kidnappers. While speaking to the boy, he claimed that there were two people who covered their face and abducted him to Manjari area."

He added, "After a probe, we managed to nab the car owner who is a resident of Wagholi. A farmer by profession, he found out that Jagtap's best friends, Barud and Kad, kidnapped the boy in order to demand a ransom from her husband. We have arrested both suspects and the complainant and are currently probing the case."

