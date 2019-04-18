Three held for kidnapping boy for ransom and killing him

crime

According to police, had executed the kidnapping to extort money from the boy's family

Representational Image

Jabalpur: Three persons were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a ten-year-old boy in Sagda village near here, police said Thursday. According to police, had executed the kidnapping to extort money from the boy's family.

"Some of the villagers had last seen the boy, Badal Giri Goswami, going with the trio, which led to their arrest," Jabalpur superintendent of Police (SP) Nimesh Agrawal said. During the interrogation, one of the accused, Mukesh Sripal, revealed that they wanted ransom from the boy's family, he said.

"The accused told that they had lost huge money in gambling. They were in dire need of money to compensate the loss. Therefore, they hatched a plan and kidnapped the boy," he said. The boy was kidnapped on April 8. On the same day, the boy's uncle lodged a missing person's report with the police. However, the trio killed the minor when they saw their plan failing, he said.

A couple of days later, the residents of Sagda village complained of bad odour emanating from a locked house, he said. "When the police went inside the house, the boy's decomposed body was found lying in the corridor. The body was tied with electric wires and wrapped in a plastic bag," he said.

The three accused- Manohar Lal Tiwari alias Guddu (39), Mukesh Sripal (39) and Anil Goswami (38)- all residents of Sagda were arrested. Tiwari, who was undergoing jail term in a 2008 murder case, was recently released on bail, the SP said. Chargawan police have booked the trio under relevant sections of the IPC.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates