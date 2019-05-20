Mumbai crime: Cop arrests escaping drug addict in a 100-metre dash

crime

She chases him after he tries to escape from a police van; arrests three other addicts, too

The brave constable rushed after Hanif Yusuf Dayatar before grabbing hold of him and putting him into the police van. But, by the time she got the other accused, he had fled with her mobile phone. She chased him a good 100 metres before catching him again. Illustration/Ravi Jadhav

A woman constable from the Mahim police station arrested three drug addicts and later arrested a fourth who had escaped, while patrolling the area on Saturday. When one of them manhandled and pushed her, she chased him over 100 metres and caught him again.

According to the police, cops patrolling near anti-chain snatching points in the area, received a call from the main control room around 8 pm about several drug addicts who had gathered near a residential society, following which their van was diverted to the location.

"As soon as the drug addicts saw the police vehicle, they tried to escape. One of the accused, identified as Hanif Yusuf Dayatar, 29, was nabbed by the woman constable. When she tried to get him into the police vehicle, he manhandled and pushed her and tried to flee. She ran behind him for more than 100 metres and caught him again," said an officer from the Mahim police station.

Another accused, Fiddi alias Rizwan Ansari, 22, and Mazhar Moin Sheikh, 25, were also caught by the woman constable. They were high on drugs. Meanwhile, another accused, identified as Fatima Mateen Farooqui, 65, started creating a ruckus in the area to trouble the police, and they arrested her, too.

Accused nabbed again

In the melee, Dayatar who was inside the police vehicle, ran away with the woman constable's mobile, but was caught again. The four accused were arrested under sections 353 (deterring public servant from duty), 354 (molestation), 379 (theft), 504 (intentional insult) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code, and produced before the Bandra court which sent them to police custody till Monday.

