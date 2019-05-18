Mumbai Crime: Angry after his wedding is called off, man stabs aunt in Andheri, held

crime

Susheel Yadav on April 7, stabbed his aunt Anita in the abdomen while she was out shopping in Andheri East. He also stabbed delivery executive Ravi Yadav, who came to Anita's rescue

Susheel Yadav, the accused

The city police have arrested a 26-year-old history-sheeter, who allegedly stabbed his aunt and a pizza delivery executive in broad daylight before fleeing the city, from south Delhi.

The cops made the arrest last week and booked him under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Susheel Yadav had, on April 7, stabbed his aunt Anita in the abdomen while she was out shopping in Andheri East. He also stabbed delivery executive Ravi Yadav, 26, who came to Anita's rescue. Susheel then fled the scene brandishing the blood-stained knife. The victims were taken to a trauma centre in Jogeshwari.

Also Read: Man creates fake 'sex chat' profiles after losing housing society poll

Susheel's parents had arranged his marriage but the woman's side broke off the engagement, the police said. Susheel, a graduate who worked odd jobs, blamed his parents and relatives for the rejection from the bride's side, the police added.

"He fled to Delhi after committing the crime. He would often call his relatives from PCO booths demanding money. He had also threatened to kill them," said an officer.

Dnyanesh Murlidhar Devde, divisional ACP at Jogeshwari police station, sent two teams of police officers including PSI Anil Hadal to Delhi after getting details of a PCO booth.

Also Read: TV actor claims cops brutally thrashed him and minor brother all night

"Based on the information about the location, we approached the cops at Keshav Puram police station. During a search, we spotted Susheel at a dhaba near a factory where he had taken up work. After a struggle of nearly 15 minutes, we arrested him," the officer said.

The police said they had to blindfold Susheel and tie him up as he was screaming on the way back to Mumbai. During the interrogation, the police learnt that Susheel had earlier stabbed a GRP official and a case was registered against him at Borivali railway police station under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder).

Susheel, who hails from Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh, had fled his hometown after assaulting his father with a stone while he was sleeping in March. The father did not register a complaint against him.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Private firm's housekeeper films co-worker changing, held

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates