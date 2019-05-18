Mumbai Crime: Private firm's housekeeper films co-worker changing, held in Andheri

crime

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon when the female employee who works in a private company at Marol Naka in Andheri East had gone to the changing room

Representational Image

A 35-year-old housekeeper at a private firm was arrested for filming a co-worker changing, the police said on Friday. Ganesh Nadage had allegedly turned on the video recording on his phone and hid it in the changing room.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon when the female employee had gone to the changing room. "The victim who works in a private company at Marol Naka in Andheri East was changing clothes in the dressing room when she noticed there was a mobile phone hidden in the clothing rack," an officer said. "She thought someone might have forgotten the phone, so she took it with the intention of returning it. But she was shocked to find that the phone camera was recording her," he added.

She immediately reported the incident to the manager who asked the phone's owner to come forward. After getting no response, the manager went to the Sahar police station with the victim. The police filed an FIR against an unknown person based on her complaint. The police then traced the phone to Nadage, who had gone missing after the matter was reported to the police.

The police laid a trap for him in Andheri in the evening and arrested him. Nadage confessed to committing the crime and told the cops he had been hiding his phone in the changing room for months. The police are now investigating how many videos he had filmed. Nadage has been booked under Section 354C (Voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

