Denied permission to protest, those against reservation cry foul

According to sources, once the ordinance is out, the state would start the admission process under the new reservation policy

NCP leader and MP Supriya Sule met the protesting students at Azad Maidan on Friday to back their agitation in support of the reservation. Pic/Ashish Raje

With the state government all set to issue an ordinance allowing 16 per cent Maratha reservation in Post-Graduate Medical admissions, those against it now cry of injustice. Parents of open category students said the police were not allowing them to stage a protest at Azad Maidan even though those seeking reservation were continuing with their agitation at the same spot. They have planned another protest at Carter Road today to express their disappointment over the ordinance, and were also considering legal action.

According to sources, once the ordinance is out, the state would start the admission process under the new reservation policy. A total of 213 students would get admission in the reserved category. Simultaneously, those against reservation would move court. Following the Bombay High Court and Supreme Court orders in April this year, the state had cancelled all the admissions done in November 2018. After the students, who were given admission under the reserved category started protesting at Azad Maidan, the state decided to issue an ordinance to regularise those admissions.

When some open category students and their parents applied for permission to protest at Azad Maidan, senior PI Vasant Wakhare denied it saying that two protests at the same venue might lead to a law and order situation.

Parent Ruhi Kapoor said, "This is clear injustice. What kind of democracy are we living in, where one set of people is allowed to exercise their right, and the other is not. Even after the SC order, the state government is mulling an ordinance to allow reservation. Then people who are against it should also be allowed to protest."

Meanwhile, government sources said, as part of the ordinance financial help would be given to the open category students taking admission in private colleges. Reacting to this, parent Sudha Shenoy said, "Why should open category students go through this when they stand a better chance to get seats in government colleges. We strongly oppose this. Right now there is no clarity on the ordinance as it is yet to be released. Once it is out, we will think of legal action." On the other hand Dr. Krishnakant Kirkire, who is protesting in support of the reservation said, "Whatever is happening to us is also injustice. We were given admissions, allowed to attend classes for 10 days, and then asked to leave as our admissions were cancelled. Those who are objecting to Maratha reservation should be against EWS reservation too. Why is only Maratha reservation being targeted?"

