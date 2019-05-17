Internet legend Grumpy Cat passes away
Grumpy Cat had 1.5 million followers on Twitter, 2.4 million on Instagram and 8.5 million on Facebook
Internet's most popular cat and one of its first viral memes, Grumpy Cat has died at age seven, her family announced in a statement on Friday.
The furry sensation's family announced her death on Twitter, saying: "We are unimaginably heartbroken to announce the loss of our beloved Grumpy Cat," Tabatha Bundesen, Grumpy Cat's owner said.
The family posted an emotional note on the official Instagram handle of Grumpy Cat. "Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her very loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome. She passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, at home, in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha.
Grumpy Cat, whose real name is Tardar Sauce, had feline dwarfism. This, her owners said, probably accounted for her distinctive facial features and small size. She became an Internet celebrity in September 2012 when Bundesen's brother posted pictures of her on the media.
Users on the platform immediately reacted by posting countless photoshopped variations and since then the grumpy cat has been seen in several social media memes and posts.
Grumpy Cat became such a cultural phenomenon that she inspired art projects, perfumes, merchandise, comics and even a "Grumppuccino" coffee. In 2018, US coffee company Grenade was ordered to pay the Bundesens $710,000 for exceeding an agreement to use her image.
At the time of her death, Grumpy Cat had 1.5 million followers on Twitter, 2.4 million on Instagram and 8.5 million on Facebook.
Here are some photos of Grumpy Cat...
