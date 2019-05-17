Man lends mobile to woman, molests her when she returns it in Pune

crime

The arrested person has been identified as Ram Badarilal Dabodiya, and he has been charged under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of Indian Penal Code

The police have arrested a 40-year-old man who lent his mobile phone to a woman on the pretext of helping her and then molested her. The woman, 21, lodged a complaint with Cantonment police against the unknown person on Wednesday, and on Thursday the police arrested him after checking CCTV footage from the spot where the crime was committed. The arrested person has been identified as Ram Badarilal Dabodiya, and he has been charged under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of Indian Penal Code.

Senior Inspector Chandrakant Bhosale of Cantonment police station said, "The survivor is an engineering student and she had planned to meet a friend at Koregaon Park. On the way she realised that her mobile phone needed to be charged and came to Camp near Aurora Tower at M G Road."

He added that she did not know the way and wanted to call the friend. "She approached the culprit for help and spoke on his mobile phone. When she returned it he kissed her hand, tried to hug her and again tried to kiss her. He also touched her inappropriately and molested her. The woman was in shock but before she could do anything, he left."

Bhosale said, "Later the woman approached us. Based on the man's number and the CCTV footage, we tracked him to his house. The CCTV has footage of the molestation. The accused works in the private sector and has two daughters." Dabodiya was produced before the court of judicial magistrate first class and remanded in magisterial custody for 14 days.

