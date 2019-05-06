Mumbai Crime: Man molests women to prove he's potent sexually; arrested

crime

The accused who is allegedly impotent has molested more than 12 children and women to prove himself physically fit for sex because his wife left him a month later after their marriage

Pic courtesy/Hanif Patel

The Thane rural local crime branch arrested another serial molester following the arrest of the serial rapist Rehan Qureshi. The alleged serial molester identified as Mahfuz Shaikh (21) was arrested from Mira Road and then handed over to the Nayanagar police, where two molestation cases were filed against him - that of an 11-year-old girl and 21-year-old woman.

Shaikh who is allegedly impotent has molested more than 12 children and women to prove himself physically fit for sex because his wife left him a month after their marriage considering him impotent. He was allegedly involved in many rape and molestation cases with more than 20 girls and women in the past 15 months.

According to police sources, "Shaikh allegedly molested an 11-year-old girl and a 22-year-old woman in Mira road area last month. On April 14, while the victim was heading home from a stationary shop, he stopped her on the pretext of asking her for an address and started flashing indecent gestures at her. On April 15, he molested and abused a 22-year-old woman in the same area.

Also Read: ZP school committee president had molested five other girls, complain more students

"Shaikh lived with his family in Mira Road. His father was a cab driver, while his younger brother works in the BPO industry. His mother passed away a couple of years ago. IN 2017, just a month after marriage, his wife left him considering him impotent and since then he has been molesting women to prove himself physically fit. He has molested more than 12 children and women but till date, only two victims have reported the act to the police," said an official.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: 63-year-old doctor molests teenage girl at his residence in Khar

According to inspector Pramod Badhak from local crime branch Thane rural, both the molestation cases were registered in the Nayanagar police station in Mira Road and since then the police was on a lookout for him. During the investigation, the police spotted him while going through the CCTV footage installed near the spot and circulated his pictures and videos to other police stations alerting the network.

During the interrogation, he confessed to molesting around 8 to 10 minor girls and women but no one has reported the matter to the police except the above two complainants.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Serial molester terrorising Juhu, Khar arrested