Mumbai Crime: Serial molester terrorizing Juhu, Khar arrested

Bike-borne man accused by several women of flashing and making vulgar signs at college-goers and youngsters

A CCTV grab of the molester, Nitin Bharadwaj

The Juhu police have arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly flashing and making vulgar gestures at women and college students while riding his bike between Juhu and Khar. According to the police, he has been identified as Nitin Bharadwaj, a resident of Malad.

Requesting anonymity, a police officer said, "Bharadwaj used to target women and students near malls, gyms and other public areas along the Santacruz-Juhu-Khar stretch. To avoid being seen in CCTV footages, he would wear helmets all the time."

Speaking to mid-day, Pandharinath Wavhal, senior PI of Juhu police station said, "We have been receiving several complaints about the same type of offence. A team was formed under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Paramjit Singh Dahiya, and after working on the case for 90 days, we finally caught hold of the accused."

Police sources said that Bharadwaj was an estate agent and he runs a family jewellery business. Till now, a total of seven cases have been registered against him, of which the Juhu police have five.

A police officer said, "A team of 15 police personnel headed by two senior officers was formed. In the course of the investigation, police checked more than 300 vehicles and 100 CCTV cameras. It was getting all the more difficult for them as the accused used to change his number plates whenever he travelled between Malad and Juhu."

Meanwhile, the cops were working on the details of the accused provided by the victims, and this, apart from human intelligence, helped them nab the culprit. Speaking to mid-day, Dahiya said, "The accused has been arrested under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. We are checking whether he has any criminal records in other police stations. After being produced in court, he was sent to police custody till April 30."

