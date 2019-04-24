Mumbai Crime: 63-year-old doctor molests teenage girl at his residence in Khar

crime

The victim's mother had allegedly forgotten her keys at the doctor's residence and had asked her daughter to get them when the alleged incident took place. Taking advantage of the situation, the doctor attempted to rape her.

In an appalling case of crime against women, a 63-year-old doctor has been accused of molesting a minor girl at his residence in Khar.

According to Times of India, the victim's mother had registered a complaint with the Khar police alleging that the doctor had molested her 14-year-old daughter on April 14.

In the complaint, the mother had said that she had forgotten her keys at the doctor's residence and asked her daughter to fetch them. When the girl went to the doctor's residence, he tried to take advantage of the situation.

"The accused began kissing the minor and started hugging her when she entered his house to collect the keys," said a police officer.

Acting on the complaint, the police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was later arrested and produced before the court.

In another similar case, the Uran police arrested the president of a school's managing committee for allegedly molesting a minor girl on campus. The accused, 32, used to visit the school frequently and was allowed to enter classrooms because of his post.

Atul Ahire, Inspector from Uran police station said, "On April 12, when the accused visited the school, he took a Class 1 student to a vacant room where he molested her." A few other students saw him in the act through a window and raised an alarm. They also informed the girl's parents who approached the police and filed an FIR. The accused was arrested on Tuesday.

