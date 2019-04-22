Mumbai: Charkop police say molestation allegation against private executive is fake

national

The Charkop police have submitted a B summary report in the Metropolitan Magistrate's court recently, after finding that an allegation of molestation against ANJ Turkey designing company Managing Director Ashok Kularia was fake. A B summary report is filed if police don't find credible evidence in investigation against the accused. A 37-year-old woman had filed a sexual harassment complaint with the police against Kularia.

Sub-Inspector Trupti Patil took the statements of the finance head and several others including 15 women who worked with the complainant at the company. Police inquired with several other women who had left the job, but no one had such a complaint against Kularia. Police also checked the CCTV footage but the records were for only 15 days. There was no CCTV installed in the director's cabin, said a police official.

It was also revealed that the complainant had given the date of incident in her FIR as January 29, 2019, but Kularia was not present in office that day. He went to Bangalore on January 27, from there he went to Hyderabad on January 28, then to Goa on January 29 and came back to Mumbai on January 31. He produced his tickets. Police came to the conclusion that the allegation made by the complainant against Kularia seems fake, and submitted the B classification charge sheet to the court on April 8 this month.

Senior Police Inspector Hemant Sawant said, "During the investigation we did not find evidence to support the complainant's claim. Also, Kularia was not in Mumbai on the date of the alleged incident. So we realised the allegation was fake." An ANJ representative said that the complainant "was fired for having been caught leaking confidential information to competitors, and to avenge this loss of employment and with the malefied intent of extorting money, she made baseless allegations and filed a false molestation case against Ashok Kularia."

"I will challenge this case and file a complaint in the High Court. I demand the case be investigated by the Crime Branch. The police did not give us time to produce evidence. I have proof against Kularia and will now show it to the court. The accused has managed the police."

