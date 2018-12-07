Mumbai Crime: Bollywood actor, friend held for molesting Canadian woman

crime

Representational picture

Bollywood actor Saheb Singh, 40, and his friend Amardip Singh, 29, who works for the merchant navy, were arrested by the Bangurnagar police on Thursday for allegedly molesting a 24-year-old Canadian citizen in Goregaon.

According to police sources, the victim and her boyfriend were visiting Mumbai and met the accused at a restaurant in Bandra on Wednesday. As it was very late, Amardip invited the couple to spend the night at his 3- BHK flat and leave in the morning. In the wee hours of Thursday, Amardip and Saheb allegedly molested the woman and tried to remove her inner wear.

The couple managed to escape and went straight to the police. The Bangurnagar police later arrested Amardip and Saheb. They have been remanded in police custody, said a police officer from Bangurnagar police station.

During interrogation, Saheb Singh said once they reached Amardip's flat, the woman had asked for drugs, and when they said they had none, she asked for money. They said, when they refused to give her money, she created the fake molestation drama.

