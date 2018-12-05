Mumbai Crime: Executive jumps off balcony after being arrested for molesting ex girlfriend

crime

The assistant vice president of Reliance Petroleum, Abhishesh Sharma took the extreme step after being arrested for harassing an ex-girlfriend, who was also a former junior employee, by allegedly demanding sexual pleasure

Abhishesh Sharma

The assistant vice president of Reliance Petroleum, Abhishesh Sharma committed suicide by jumping from his 25th floor home on Monday. He took the extreme step after being arrested for harassing an ex-girlfriend, who was also a former junior employee, by allegedly demanding sexual pleasure. He'd been arrested after the woman filed a complaint against him at the Thane police station on November 30. However, Sharma was able to secure bail.

Altercation with parents

After getting bail, Sharma went back home to the Lodha Amara building in Kolshet, where he resided with his wife. Following his return, he had a huge altercation regarding the issue with his parents, who'd come to support his wife. After the fight, when his wife went into the bedroom, and his parents were seated in the living room, Sharma walked out to the balcony of his 25th floor home and jumped. According to Kapurbawdi police officials, his parents did not initially understand what had happened.

When they did not see Sharma for some time, they went out into the balcony, where he wasn't to be found either. Then, they looked down, only to find his body on the first floor. PI AA Karpe from Kapurbawdi police station said, "We called fire brigade officials to remove his body from the first floor. We have registered an ADR in the case. So far, family members are not blaming anyone for the incident."

Threatened to kill husband

Sharma had been charged with molestation for harassing the complainant several times a day, going so far as to allegedly threatening to kill her husband. The 26-year-old woman and Sharma, 37, had become friends when she was working with Reliance. Two years ago, they'd also been in a relationship, but that did not last beyond a year. The woman then quit her job and got married.

Police officers from the crime branch said, "Since the last two months, the accused had started calling the woman from several numbers, asking her to keep the same relationship with him that they shared earlier. She started ignoring him and blocked all of his numbers. Then, he sent e-mails to her. He also went on to call her in-laws and husband, asking the latter to divorce her and send her back to him. Recently, he'd also threatened to kill her husband. Because of that, the family finally came to the police to register a case."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates