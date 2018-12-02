Mumbai: After losing home, 56-year-old jumps from Andheri building

national

Having lost her home and on the verge of losing her office, Vanita Luthra jumps to death from the 23rd floor of an Andheri building

Vanita Luthra

A 56-year-old woman allegedly jumped to her death from the 23rd floor of a high-rise on Veera Desai Road, Andheri West, on Saturday. The body, identified as Vanita Luthra, was found on the podium of the fourth floor of Sorrento building in Shastri Nagar. No suicide note was recovered. Luthra, who owned one shop in Lokhandwala Complex, in Acropolis building, was carrying several bags, and visiting a client on the 9th floor. She deposited the bags with the husband of her client, and went to the 23rd floor.

The watchman and residents heard a loud thud in the afternoon. When they rushed to the podium, Luthra's body was lying in a pool of blood. One of them informed the police control room and a team from Oshiwara police station reached the spot immediately. The source added that a pair of slippers and a cotton handbag were found on the 23rd floor.



Sorrento building in Shastri Nagar. Pic/Bipin Kokate

One of the residents of the building told mid-day that when the cops were lifting the body to rush her to Cooper Hospital, Luther's cell phone rang. "The female caller was Luthra's friend. The woman said that Luthra had been receiving threat calls for the last few days," said a police source.

Senior inspector Shailesh Pasalwad said, "Luthra runs a shop for exhibitions in Lokhandwala. Prima facie, we believe she was reeling under depression." Cops also suspect Luthra had a gambling problem. Her mother and sister, who live in the US, had sold off the flat Luthra was living in, and Luthra believed they were returning to India to sell off the shop as well. After the initial conversationtigation, her friends told cops that Luthra used to used to hallucinate and that the whole world is conspiring against her.

The CCTV footage is being scrutinised to ascertain events. "We will also study her call data records. Her cell phone will be sent for forensic analysis to study her social media accounts, SMS and messages on WhatsApp," the investigator said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates