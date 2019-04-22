Mumbai Crime: Girl molested during her birthday party in Colaba

crime

A 21-yr-old girl was molested by an Ethiopian national while she was celebrating her birthday with friends at a restaurant in South Mumbai

An Ethiopian national was arrested by Colaba police station for allegedly molesting a woman who had gone to South Mumbai to celebrate her birthday along with her friends.

According to the police, a 21-year old victim was celebrating her birthday along with her friends on April 20, at around 11 PM. She invited her five friends and relatives and they were visiting a bar and restaurant when the incident occurred.

An officer said, "The victim first ordered some liquor and then followed it with dinner during her birthday treat at the outlet. At around 12:15 AM, the woman's birthday party was over. Later, at around 12:30 am, the victim again visited the bar along with her friend in order to use the restroom."

While going towards the toilet, an unknown person who was seated in the bar, held her hand and forcibly made her sit on the table and tried to give her money. The victim tried to free herself from him and also hit him. Meanwhile, her friend came to check up on the victim after which an argument broke out. Colaba police officials reached the spot and took them to the police station where the police recorded the victim’s statement and an FIR was registered against the accused. He was booked under section 354-A of the Indian Penal Code. The accused has been identified as Damena Getachew Akane, 51.

Advocate Sunil Pandey who represented the accused stated that the sections under which his client has been booked are not applicable to him as his client was a victim of racism.

The advocate stated that the accused was not able to communicate with the cops and the victim took advantage of this. The court later released the accused on a bail of Rs 10,000.

