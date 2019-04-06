Mumbai Crime: Mother catches daughter's molester in Kurla, gets him arrested

crime

The woman stays near Kurla railway station was on the lookout for her daughter who had not returned after she had gone out to play. Upon spotting the molester, she raised an alarm and caught the molester red-handed near Kurla station

The woman saw a man had taken her daughter on his lap, and was touching her inappropriately. Representation pic

A woman caught her daughter's molester on Thursday, two days after she had spotted him with her, but he had managed to flee. The Nehru Nagar police have arrested the accused.

The woman stays near Kurla railway station with her husband and 4-year-old daughter. On Tuesday around 7 pm, she was looking for her daughter, who had not returned after going to play. In the isolated part near platforms 9 and 10, she saw a man had taken her daughter on his lap, and was touching her inappropriately. The woman shouted and ran towards him but he fled.

On, Thursday evening the complainant spotted the molester again, at the exit of Kurla Railway station (E). "She immediately raised an alarm and ran towards him. Hearing her cries, customers at the railway canteen caught the man," said an officer from Nehru Nagar police station.

The molester was identified as Sohanlal Bangali, 45, a porter. "We are interrogating him to find whether he has molested any other girl before this. We have booked him under IPC section 376 (rape) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," said Vilas Shinde, senior inspector of Nehru Nagar police station. The accused was remanded in police custody.

