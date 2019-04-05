Mumbai Crime: Fed up of delay in salary, computer engineer hacks company's website

crime

The accused, identified as Budhbhatti, hacked his former company's website to teach his employer a lesson for not clearing his salary for almost a year

Dipesh Vijaykumar Budhbhatti. Pic courtesy/Anurag Kamble

Dipesh Vijaykumar Budhbhatti (32), a computer engineer, was arrested by the Matunga police from Kutch in a cybercrime case against an online company. Budhbhatti, a resident of Kutch was a former employee of a leading bathroom fittings company since 2013 but resigned in December 2016. Ever since he left the company, he was struggling to receive his pending salary from the employer. The company failed to pay his salary for six months and also kept delaying his full and final payment for one and a half year.

Also Read: Mumbai: Court rejects actress Ruhi Singh's anticipatory bail plea

Fed up of the delays, he decided to teach his employer a lesson and hacked two of their websites. Matunga cops arrested and brought the accused from Kutch, Gujrat. According to a police officer, “On 23rd April 2018, Dipesh hacked 2 of the 19 websites through which the company would deal with their customers online. After a month and a half when their customer base witnessed a decline, the company became aware of the hack. The company further wrote an application to the Matunga Police station seeking an investigation into the matter,” added officer.

Bharat Bhoite, Senior Inspector of Matunga Police station, directed Patankar, Inspector Vijay and Maruti Shelke, Sub Inspector to investigate the matter. “The hacker changed the username and password of the respective websites. After conducting a technical analysis of the same we traced him to Gujrat. A team was sent to Kutch and he was caught. Initially, he denied all the accusations against him but after the cops provided evidence against him, he confessed his crime," said Inspector Vijay Patankar. He was arrested on April 3, 2019, and then produced in court which remanded him police custody till 8th April.

Also Read: Mumbai: Hawkers in Juhu attack DN Nagar PSI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates