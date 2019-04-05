Mumbai: Court rejects actress Ruhi Singh's anticipatory bail plea

crime

Khar police arrested her friends and served Ruhi Singh a notice at her residence, asking her to surrender within two days.

Ruhi Shaileshkumar Singh has been untraceable since her bail was denied

A Sessions court in Mumbai on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail application of TV actor Ruhi Shaileshkumar Singh in a drink driving case. The Doordarshan actress has been untraceable ever since.

Senior PI of Khar Police Sanjay More said, "We are searching for the accused." On Tuesday, mid-day, on its cover page, reported how Singh assaulted a cop early on Monday when she wasn't allowed to use the loo at a KFC outlet in Bandra. Singh, who was in an inebriated condition, then fled the spot with her two friends Rahul Gaud and Swapnil Srivastav and crashed into vehicles parked opposite Santacruz police station.

Also Read: Bomb-making material, weapons seized in Pune, one arrested

Two FIRs were registered at both Khar and Santacruz police stations. While the Khar police arrested her friends, they served Singh a notice at her residence, asking her to surrender within two days. The law restricts cops from arresting women at night. After receiving the notice, Singh moved the court seeking anticipatory bail but it was denied.

A senior officer said, "We have strong evidence against the accused, including the CCTV footage which shows the accused misbehaving with the cops on duty. Before fleeing from the spot, she snatched the badge of a constable, which was later seized at Santacruz police station."

Also Read: Accused in minor girl's rape, murder, thrashed by public

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates