Mumbai: Drunk actress slams seven vehicles, assaults cops, runs riot in Bandra

crime

Drunk Doordarshan actress assaults cops, flees in car and slams seven vehicles, sending pedestrians scampering for their lives; booked and let off due to lack of women constables on spot

Ruhi Singh

A small-time TV actor, who has starred in Doordarshan shows, set off heightened drama in the wee hours of Monday in Bandra, after she wasn't allowed to use the KFC loo. The actor, identified as Ruhi Singh, not only slapped a policeman, but also fled in her car while she was allegedly inebriated and drove rashly before crashing into seven vehicles. She is yet to be arrested.

The incident occurred near the KFC outlet on Linking Road after Singh and her friends Rahul Gaud and Swapnil Srivastav allegedly fought with the staffers for not letting them use the washroom. "Singh and her friends reached the outlet and asked the staff to reopen the locks to let them use the bathroom. When the staff refused, they picked up a fight and beat up one of the staffers," said an officer from Khar police station.



The vehicles damaged by Singh

Arguing with cops

Soon, the main control room of the Mumbai Police received a call from the outlet about three people, including a woman, abusing the staff and asking them to open the outlet. A team from Khar police station was dispatched. When the cops reached the spot, Khar cops saw Singh and her friends arguing with the staff. Cops intervened but Singh began arguing with them as well, because the police were recording the drunken trio.

A police officer said, "Ruhi then snatched the cell phone of constable Laxmikant Shetye and slapped him, after which both of her friends pushed him. Since no female police staff were present at the spot, cops could only detain her male friends. The police station was then asked to send female staff for Singh."

Also Read: Mumbai: Actor Dalip Tahil rams SUV into auto, held for drunk driving



Ruhi Singh also snatched constable Laxmikant Shetye's badge

But before the female staff could reach the spot, Singh snatched constable Shetye's badge and fled in the i10 car she was travelling in, which has a Bihar registration number. Singh has been caught on camera holding Shetye's badge and saying, "Your officer slapped me. I have done no wrong. I was just going to the washroom."

According to the police, Singh was drunk and they feared she would run over someone. "We alerted the western region's control room about the vehicle number and soon, all the police stations in the suburbs were put on alert," said an officer.



Singh crashed into seven parked vehicles

Singh didn't go too far. Driving rashly, she lost control of her vehicle opposite Santacruz police station and rammed into seven vehicles parked on the side of the road. She was stopped by locals, after which cops reached the spot and took her to the police station.

Singh could not be arrested. "As per the guidelines from the Bombay High Court, women cannot be detained or arrested late in the night. She was asked to leave. A notice under section 41 (a) of CrPC has been served to her," said an officer from Santacuruz police station.

Meanwhile, Khar Police arrested Rahul and Swapnil under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Also Read: Biker dies after crashing into actress Zareen Khan's car in Goa

'Completely drunk'

Santacruz police have also registered an FIR under sections of rash driving and driving under the influence of alcohol. Santacruz also shot an video of the actress whose vehicles were damaged in the incident. In the video, she is seen verbally abusing the locals those who were recording the videos.

Sheikh Nizamuddin, a shopkeeper from Santacuruz whose vehicles were damaged, said, "The lady was abusing and was completely drunk. Two of my cars and an Activa were badly damaged in the incident." Singh, meanwhile, refused to comment when mid-day reached out to her. She has been served a notice by the Khar police, asking her to surrender within two days.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Bikers assault television actress and son; break car windows

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates