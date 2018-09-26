Mumbai: Actor Dalip Tahil rams SUV into auto, held for drunk driving

crime

Passengers and auto driver chase Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil's car and stop the vehicle after it gets stuck in Mumbai traffic. The actor was 'heavily drunk', said the police

Dalip Tahil. Pic/Instagram

65-year-old Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil was arrested on Tuesday by the Khar police after he rammed his SUV into an autorickshaw injuring the passengers in the process. The incident occurred on the CD Road in Khar on Sunday night. According to the victims, Tahil rammed his car and immediately sped away without stopping.

The passengers identified as Jenita Gandhi (21) and her friend Gaurav Chugh (22) and the auto driver then chased Tahil's car and stopped it after it got stuck in the traffic due to Ganpati Visarjan procession on Linking Road. A crowd gathered as a heated brawl took place between the passengers and Tahil. Chugh called the police and a team reached on the spot and escorted the actor to Khar police station in a police van.

An officer from Khar police station said Tahil was not able to walk or sit properly on a chair as he was 'heavily drunk'. The passengers were taken to hospital for a medical check-up. Subsequently, Tahil was booked under section 279 (causing injury due to rash and negligent driving) and 337 (causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC and section 185 (driving under the influence of alcohol) of MV Act.

The senior inspector of Khar police station Sanjay More confirmed the arrest and added that 'Dalip Tahil was later released on bail'.

Dalip Tahil, who started his acting career in theatres has appeared in several Bollywood films over the years. He has also worked in television shows.

