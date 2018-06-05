Ananya Panday escapes major car accident on the sets of Student Of The Year 2

Ananya Panday met with an accident on the sets of Student of The Year 2 in Dehradun. It was the team's precautionary measures that acted as her saviour



Ananya Panday. Picture Courtesy: Ananya's official Instagram account

The entire cast and crew of Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, helmed by Punit Malhotra is currently shooting in Dehradun, and actress Ananya Panday, who will be foraying in Bollywood with this film, met with an accident on its set. Apart from Ananya, other leads Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria were also present there, who were camping in the hilly region to complete the first-schedule of this high school drama.

A source confirmed to DNA about the accident and narrated the horrific incident. "Ananya had to drive a car for one of the scenes. She's a good driver, but something went wrong and she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree," said an eye-witness.

While the entire team was in a state of shock, there was a huge relief that Ananya Panday escaped this mishap unharmed. It was the crew's high-end security and proper precautionary measures that acted as saviour to Chunky Panday's daughter.

"The team had taken proper precautions before the scene. All the safety gears were in place and nothing happened to Ananya. She didn't even get a scratch," added the source.

Even before Ananya's debut film was announced, she had already made waves on the social media and became paparazzi's favourite. She has done her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International High School.

