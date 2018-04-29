Student of The Year 2: Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria cuddle to beat Dehradun cold

Newcomers, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday are marking their debut with Student of The Year 2, and are seemingly bonding quite well on the sets of the film



Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday fighting the cold. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/punitdmalhotra

While the Mumbaikars struggle to beat the heat, 'Students' Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria are enjoying the cold in Dehradun where the cast of Student of The Year 2 is currently shooting.

The two leading ladies, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria have found friends in each other and a picture of the two battling the cold by hugging each other was recently shared by director Punit Malhotra. The picture is especially cute, since the duo are seen cuddling to beat the cold. Punit Malhotra captioned the picture as, "The students fighting the cold. @tarasutaria__ @ananyapanday (sic)."

Tiger Shroff was announced as the male lead of the film, but there was immense curiosity about who the two leading ladies' would be, until Karan Johara announced Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria as his picks for the sequel. While Ananya Panday is senior actor Chunky Panday's daughter and has always been in the social circuits, Tara Sutaria is a newcomer.

Tara is reportedly said to be seeing Rohan Mehra, son of late actor Vinod Mehra. While most stars prefer to keep their relationships a secret, these youngsters seem to be quite open about their fondness for each other with their social media accounts choc-a-bloc with lovey-dovey pictures. It is said that they have been together for over a year. Rohan makes his B-Town debut in the Saif Ali Khan-starrer Baazaar.

Student of The Year 2 releases on November 23, 2018.