Biker dies after crashing into actress Zareen Khan's car in Goa

The biker, a resident of Mapusa wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died of head injuries at the Asilo Hospital in Mapusa

Zareen Khan

A scooterist died in the North Goa's beach village of Anjuna, after ramming into a car owned by Bollywood actress Zareen Khan, police said on Wednesday.

Actress @zareen_khan has encountered a massive car #accident today in #Goa where a biker came and rammed into Zareen Khan’s stationary car. — Suraj Ojha (@surajojhaa) December 12, 2018

The accident occurred late in the night, when the deceased Nitesh Goral, 31, a resident of Mapusa, a nearby town, rammed his scooter into the car, before falling off the vehicle. According to sources, the scooterist wasn’t wearing a helmet and might’ve hit his head on the divider. He later died of head injuries at the Asilo Hospital in Mapusa.

The actor, as well as her driver Ali Abbas, were present in the car when the accident occurred police said. "We are investigating the incident," a police officer attached to the Anjuna police station told reporters

Zareen Khan has acted in films like Hate Story 3, Housefull 2, Veer.

(With inputs from IANS)

