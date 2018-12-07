Zareen Khan files case against her manager for misbehaving, calling her a 'prostitute'

crime

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan along with her lawyer visited the Khar Police Station on Thursday evening and the case was registered under the Indian Penal Code.

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan has filed an FIR against her ex-manager Anjali Atha for allegedly calling her a prostitute over a monetary dispute.

Sources at Khar Police Station said "The manager who worked along with her for almost 3 to 4 months has some monetary disputes. There were several messages exchanged between them and in one of those messages, she used foul language and called Zareen a 'prostitute' as per the complainant. We are yet to ascertain all facts given by the complainant and as per the investigation we will summon her."

Zareen Khan also informed her manager that she would not be able to pay her as she did not have any new projects in hand and that she was free to quit and work elsewhere.

The case has been registered under section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of IPC and investigations are on.

Another source close to Zareen Khan told mid_day, "The manager alleged that she was not paid her salary for two or three months."

When contacted, Anjali refused to comment on the issue. When Anjali was asked if she used foul language against Zareen, she said, "She called me a thief."

Anjali is a well-known celebrity manager in Bollywood and has worked with various celebrities.

Zareen Khan's advocate Rizwan Siddiquee states “To protect my client's image, reputation and dignity from any kind of harm as well as other willful criminal offences indulged in by my client’s erstwhile manager Ms Anjali Atha, my client was constrained to register an FIR today with Khar Police Station."

"At this juncture, I would only like to state that my client’s name, image and reputation was being openly tarnished by her own erstwhile manager whom she trusted unconditionally, and as the matter now needs to be investigated further, therefore an FIR was registered in the said matter under Section 509 of Indian Penal Code.

"A woman's dignity and reputation is of immense value and cannot be put at risk by anyone by indulging in character assassination, and especially by someone who was your our representative and whom you once trusted blindly. My client has taken this matter with the seriousness it deserves."

While speaking with mid-day, Zareen Khan said, "This whole thing has been very stressful to me and my family."

