Angry Zareen Khan asks a man to delete her picture from his phone!

Zareen Khan felt the man was invading her privacy as she was out with her folks.

Zareen Khan

On Monday night, Zareen Khan and family were spotted at a restaurant at Juhu Tara Road. The actor hit the roof when she saw one of the guys on an adjoining table taking pictures of her.

She gave the man a piece of her mind and ensured he deleted the pictures from his mobile phone. Zareen felt he was invading her privacy as she was out with her folks. There was a pin drop silence at the place after her outburst. No one dared to even steal a glance at her.

Zareen Khan often gets trolled on social media for her pictures. However, negative comments don't bother her and in fact, she, being a strong-willed person, never hesitates to speak her mind. "When I was more than 100 kg, I was often body-shamed and bullied. However, none of this ever bothered me. It didn't bother me then and doesn't bother me now. I have always been extremely strong-willed and will never shy away from talking about how I feel. I am very grateful to the people who have supported me through my journey - and the ones who haven't, have only made me stronger," she had told media, recently at an event.

Zareen made her screen debut in the 2010 Anil Sharma's period film Veer, co-starring with Salman Khan. She later won more popularity from her item number "Character dheela" in Salman's Ready. Commercial success in Bollywood came her way with Sajid Khan's Housefull 2. The following year, Zareen also made her Tamil film debut in Naan Rajavaga Pogiren, in which she did an item number in the song Malgove. She also did films like Hate Story 3, Wajah Tum Ho and Aksar 2 where she was seen in some bold avatars.

