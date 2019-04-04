Bomb-making material, weapons seized in Pune, one arrested

crime

Rajaram Kiran Abhang was arrested with a huge amount of bomb-making material, some explosives and weapons from his house in Pune.

Pic courtesy/Chaitraly Deshmukh

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, a huge amount of material for creating bombs, some explosives and weapons have been seized from a house in Pune. The accused identified as Rajaram Kiran Abhang (60) was arrested by police for allegedly storing the explosive materials in his house in Pimpalwadi village of Pune. A case has been registered at Junnar Police station which falls under the jurisdiction of Pune rural police.

The police seized four pipe bombs, two electrical machine guns, gun powder, oil container, two swords, two shielders, 59 detonators including four electrical while 55 were non-electrical, an electrical switch, an electrical motor, an electrical battery, Iron sprinters, bulletproof jacket and a helmet.

Abhang was arrested for bombing his own house in an attempt to kill his wife as he had suspected her of an affair in 2003. His wife and sons, however, escaped with a few minor injuries convicting him to three years of imprisonment.

Padmakar Ghanvat, senior inspector of the local crime branch of Pune said, “Abhang is a farmer by profession, His wife left him after his imprisonment. One of his sons works in Mumbai while the other stays in another village. Abhang has a history of planting bombs as he had also bombed his village as a teenager and was arrested for the same. After he was released, he started working on his farm and lived alone. We received information about a bomb blast in the area, based on which we camped in the vicinity for a week and finally arrested Abhang on Tuesday.”

He also added, “Abhang would test his weapons at the river bed at night. He claimed that he was trying to invent his own weapon which he kept hidden in his house. When asked the reason for making such weapons, he claimed he wanted to terrorise people and loves experimenting with weapons."

