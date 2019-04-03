Mumbai: GRP looking for woman who 'kidnapped' baby from CSMT

crime

According to Hemant Bawdankar, senior inspector GRP, CSMT, the incident occurred on March 29, around 6:30 in the morning

The Government Railway Police (GRP) at Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), are looking for a woman, who allegedly kidnapped a two-month-old baby from the terminus' platform 8.

According to Hemant Bawdankar, senior inspector GRP, CSMT, the incident occurred on March 29, around 6:30 in the morning. "We received a complaint from a woman who said her son was missing. We recorded her statement and registered a kidnapping case. We are scanning CCTVs of railway stations across the Central Railway and have identified a suspect."

Sunita Sond, the kidnapped baby's mother, a labourer, said, "We (my friend, her mother, I and my baby) were sleeping at that platform. I went to the washroom and when I came back my child was missing. I searched for him everywhere but he was not found."

This is not the first time a child has been kidnapped from the station. A three-year-old girl was kidnapped by an unidentified man when she was sleeping with her parents, contract labourers hailing from Vidarbha in Maharashtra, at CSMT in 2012. She was later found and the accused arrested from Haridwar in Uttarakhand. In the current case, the GRP have issued the CCTV grab of a suspect and are looking for her. Sources revealed that she might have alighted at Mulund railway station.

