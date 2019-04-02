Grand plans for CSMT tram car, but one at Dadar lies vandalised

national

The damaged tram car in a garden outside Dadar East station

Even as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is on track with its grand plan to set up an old tram car outside the Bhatia Baug gardens at CSMT, it hasn't been able to prevent a replica of a tram car outside Dadar station from being vandalised. Activists have said that if such things are to be kept on public display, it is equally important to look at their maintenance.

Around 2016, the space outside Dadar station was beautified and a small garden built with a replica of an electric tram car in memory of 60 years of its continuous service placed there. The tram car had other artifacts placed around it, including an old image of Dadar station and signage in multiple languages explaining the importance of trams, and a brief history.

However, the model today is in terrible shape with its windows broken and the signage filthy and barely visible. The once bright red paint, too, has faded, giving it a dull look. Also, its view has been cut off by hawkers around the garden.

"If the authorities cannot maintain such items, they should not place them in public. It is sad that the city's heritage icons are treated in this way. To add to this, the BMC is now planning to place a replica of a tram car outside CSMT. Hope the authorities spend money on its upkeep, too," Mumbai Mobility Forum member Jitendra Gupta said.

The CSMT tram car, which has been picked up from the BEST Museum at Anik, is being worked on at a workshop at Navi Mumbai and will be ready this month. A Central Railway spokesperson said that the garden outside Dadar station is maintained by a private party and the tram replica and other items placed there will be taken up for maintenance this week itself. "The tram car replica will be refurbished and given a fresh coat of paint," he added.

About Mumbai's trams

Kunal Tripathi, who runs the popular social media account Mumbai heritage, said the tram service in Mumbai, which was introduced in 1874, was stopped in 1964. "While horses initially pulled the trams, electric trams replaced them in 1907. The Colaba junction corner was the main junction of the city's tram network that would run from Colaba to Pydhonie via Crawford Market. Dadar was also a hub of trams," he said.

