Mumbai: Hawkers in Juhu attack DN Nagar PSI

Senior PI of DN Nagar police station reached the spot to help the BMC officials when the hawkers started arguing with him

A police sub-inspector attached to DN Nagar police station was attacked by a group of hawkers at Wireless Road in Juhu Galli, Andheri West, on Thursday evening. The police said they had gone to the spot to assist BMC officials who are taking action against hawkers.

Following the attack on his team, senior PI of DN Nagar police station reached the spot. The hawkers then started arguing with him and he said he and his team reacted in self defence and beat up the hawkers. The locals shot a video alleging the cops were attacking hawkers, which went viral.

"In a massive fire a few years ago in the area, the fire brigade had a lot of trouble reaching the spot because of these hawkers. Nine people had died in the fire. While assisting the BMC officials, one of our officers was attacked by these hawkers and hospitalised," said Parameshwar Ganame, senior police inspector, DN Nagar police station. Mumbai Police spokeperson Manjunath Singe said, "A case has been lodged against the miscreants."

