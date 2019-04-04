Woman alleges two men who gangraped her in autorickshaw escaped by bribing police

crime

The beat officers stopped the autorickshaw but instead of rescuing her, let the accused flee from the spot taking a monetary bribe

A 22-year-old woman in Nashik was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by two men in a moving autorickshaw. But when the accused's autorickshaw was halted by beat officers, the former offered a monetary bribe and fled from the spot. The alleged incident sparked a furore in Nashik.

According to Mirror Now, the victim accused police officials of not rescuing her when the autorickshaw was stopped by them. They instead let the rapists flee from the spot in return for a monetary bribe. She also alleged that she went to the police station the next day morning to register a complaint against the rapists but the case was registered six hours after she lodged her complaint.

Following her complaint, Nashik city police arrested both the accused. They were being interrogated to establish the exact timeline of events on the day of the crime.

A much similar case had come to light from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, where a 23-year-old woman was reportedly abducted and raped by six persons at Dudhli village here, police said Tuesday.

According to a complaint filed by the victim's family, the woman went to attend a wedding function on Sunday when the six men arrived on motorbikes, abducted and later raped her.

The victim was also threatened not to reveal about the incident to anyone, police said. An FIR was registered in the case, they said.

