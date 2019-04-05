Mumbai crime: 21-year-old nabbed in Bandra for making extortion calls

crime

Sagar Satishkumar Yadav was arrested from suburban Bandra Tuesday, a police official said. He told police that he was attracted to the underworld and got in touch with Lakdawala's brother Akeel seeking employment some months ago, the official said.

Representational image

The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of Mumbai Police has arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly trying to extort Rs 25 lakh from a businessman on behalf of gangster Ejaz Lakdawala. Sagar Satishkumar Yadav was arrested from suburban Bandra Tuesday, a police official said. He told police that he was attracted to the underworld and got in touch with Lakdawala's brother Akeel seeking employment some months ago, the official said.

A businessman based in the western suburbs was receiving extortion calls from the Lakdawala gang for the last few months, and some persons had opened fire on his partner. In February, the AEC led by senior police inspector Sachin Kadam arrested Akeel Lakdawala. After Akeel's arrest, Yadav allegedly started calling the businessman, seeking money, the official said. The most recent call was made last week, following which AEC team led a trap at Bandra and nabbed Yadav, he said. He has been sent in police custody till April 12 and further probe was on, the official said. Ejaz Lakdawala is absconding.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates