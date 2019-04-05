Mumbai Crime: Three arrested for taking bets on IPL match in Thane

crime

The police raided a residential building in Bhayander on Wednesday night following a tip-off and caught the trio red-handed

Thane police in Maharashtra have arrested three persons for allegedly taking bets on Wednesday's Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Assistant Superintendent of Police Atul Kulkarni said

The accused were identified as Rakesh Sharma (42), Vijay Towari (39) and Ankit Solanki (22). A case was registered against them under the Bombay Gambling Act and further probe was on, he said.

In another incident, two people were arrested here and Rs 3.69 lakh recovered from them, city police commissioner Sandeep Patil said Saturday. With this, five people have been arrested in connection with such cases.

Three people were arrested for betting from a rented room near the KSRTC bus stand on March 26 and Rs 62,700 and mobile phones seized from them. Addressing reporters, Patil said stringent action was being taken to check cricket betting during the IPL season. Operations of certain groups indulging in betting at various centres and online were being continuously monitored, he said.

Asked about the preparations for the April 18 Lok Sabha elections, Patil said 17 people with criminal record had already been sent out of the district. A total of 1,533 cases of violation of election code of conduct have been registered and unaccounted money worth Rs 13.79 lakh seized ahead of the polls. A platoon of CRPF, which arrived in the city, has conducted route march in 29 sensitive areas, he said.

With inputs from PTI

