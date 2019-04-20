ZP school committee president had molested five other girls, complain more students

crime

Students come out with more complaints after Zilla Parishad School Committee President in Karjat Narayan Patil is arrested for allegedly abusing a Std II student

A Std IV student who saw the accused abusing the Std II student exposed the crime. Representation pic

Five more girls have come forward complaining of molestation by the president of a Zilla Parishad School Committee in Karjat who was booked for molesting a Std II girl. All the survivors are aged between 6 and 9.

The police and officials from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Karjat, who had visited the school, had urged parents to have a word with their children about the molestation. Statements of the girls will be recorded next week in the presence of CWC officials. The accused, Narayan Patil, 42, is in the custody of Uran police and will be produced in court on Saturday.

Student exposed crime

A Std IV student had informed the mother of a Std II student, that Patil, who is also a BJP worker, was molesting their daughter in a vacant room of the school on April 12. The principal of the school was told about this and he immediately informed the Uran police about it.

"Initially we had recorded the statements of the student of Std IV and the survivor, following which we arrested the accused from his home," said Jagdish Kulkarni, senior inspector of Uran police station.

Also Read: Tribal girls sexually abused at residential school in Maharashtra

Five girls speak out

After the CWC officials' visit, parents of five girls came forward and informed police that their child was also molested by Patil. "We have to record the detailed statements of all the victims with the help of CWC," added Kulkarni. According to primary investigation it was revealed that Patil was involved in this for past five to six months.

Patil, who lives near the school, is married and has two daughters. His daughters study in the same school. "We need to talk to the accused at length to find since when he has been abusing the students. During primary investigation it was also revealed that he is a pervert who had molested some victims in the presence of other students. Patil is in police custody right now. He has been booked under section 354 (Outraging modesty of women) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Also Read: Police: Bangladeshi girl killed by teacher for reporting sexual harassment against him

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates