Mumbai police's swift action lands molesters in jail within a day

While an accused passed lewd comments at woman near Haji Ali, the other touched her back inappropriately

The Tardeo police got cracking the moment a 40-year-old woman filed a molestation complaint with them on Saturday and nabbed two accused in less than 24 hours. According to her complaint, she was cycling in the Haji Ali area early in the morning when the duo on a bike passed lewd comments and touched her inappropriately as well.

According to the police, the victim, who is a housewife, goes to Haji Ali every morning for cycling. While she was doing the same around 4.30 am on Saturday, she suddenly saw two men on a bike following her. While the person riding the bike, Rahul Vijay Desai, 24, passed vulgar comments; the pillion rider, Sheldon Alfred Fernadis, 20, touched her back inappropriately and sped away from the spot. Soon after, the victim approached the Tardeo cops and filed a complaint, after which an FIR was registered.

The cops immediately swung into action and started examining all possible technical evidence in the matter. "We spotted the vehicle's number in one of the CCTV footages but some of the digits were missing," said a police officer. Sources said that as the incident happened at a place where a number of women go for morning walks and cycling, senior officers including Joint CP (law and order) Vinay Choubey monitored the case closely.

Speaking to mid-day, S Veeresh Prabhu, additional commissioner of police (Central region), said, "We have always addressed the issue of crime against women seriously. After registering the FIR, we checked technical evidence and thoroughly examined dozens of vehicles of the same serial number. That is how the accused were arrested."

Senior police inspector, Sanjay G Surve said, "Both the accused have been arrested under section 354 of IPC. We are investigating whether they are involved in other similar cases as well. Details of the duo have been shared with other police stations."

