Mumbai Crime: ATM flasher held after woman films act, shows cops

To make matters worse, he unzipped his trousers and flashed her. When he saw her bring out her phone to record the incident, he quickly began to cover up. Luckily, when the woman stepped out of the ATM, she saw a police car and showed them the video

The Mumbai police on Sunday arrested a 38-year-old pervert who was caught on camera flashing a woman inside an ATM centre in the middle of the night. The woman, whose birthday it was on Sunday, was going back home around 3am when the incident occurred in her locality. The arrested accused has been identified as Sandeep Kumbharkar, a resident of Kopri. Instead of being intimidated by the flasher, the woman took out her mobile phone and recorded the act. She then uploaded it on her twitter handle, tagging the Mumbai police.

The woman said, via twitter: "It's 3 am when I'm typing this. A man just flashed me his d### in a fu####g ATM! I had gotten down to withdraw money to pay the rick and I was facing problems and this guy offered to pay for it but kept touching me inside the ATM! I decided to record him and he panicked. Luckily, there was a cop car, and I showed them the video and they followed him.... It's sick that a man felt that it was okay to flash me inside an ATM where there are cameras! I've always felt that my locality was safe, apparently not.'

Soon after her post went up on social media, people started reacting. The Mumbai police, too, got into the act and top officials were instructed to look into it. According to the police, the woman had come from Bandra to Navghar via auto and the fare was around R450. She was out of cash and had gone into the ATM to withdraw some. Inside, she saw a man already there and he asked if she wanted help and began touching her. To make matters worse, he unzipped his trousers and flashed her. When he saw her bring out her phone to record the incident, he quickly began to cover up. Luckily, when the woman stepped out of the ATM, she saw a police car and showed them the video.

On duty police API Bharat Jadhav and team immediately followed the accused and nabbed him from the Kopri area. DCP zone-7 Akhilesh Kumar Singh told mid-day, "We have arrested the accused and a probe is underway." In the morning, the woman came to the police station with her parents and lodged a formal complaint against the accused.

