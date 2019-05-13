Mumbai crime: Cop arrested for sexually assaulting 23-year-old

crime

A 41-year-old police constable, attached to the Pant Nagar police station, has been arrested by the Nehru Nagar police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 23-year-old woman.

According to sources, the constable, identified as Harichandra Lahane, lives in the Police Colony at Nehru Nagar. The incident occurred on Saturday, May 11, around 10 pm.

According to the woman's statement to the police, she and a neighbour were speaking in the gallery of their floor. Suddenly, Lahane appeared and started abusing the woman and at one point took off all his clothes and stood naked in front of her.

The woman told her father about this and the both of them then visited Nehru Nagar police station and filed a complaint against the constable.

An officer said, “We have registered an FIR against the accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code. As of now, we don't have much information about why he did what he did. However, the constable was arrested around 3 pm on Sunday. We are probing the case.”

