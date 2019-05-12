Woman alleges gang rape by neighbours in Delhi

crime

In the complaint, the woman had said that the alleged incident occurred on May 4 but she registered the case now

A 21-year-old woman on Sunday registered a complaint with the police alleging that two of her neighbours had gang-raped her in their house in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area.

The victim had further alleged that the accused's mother and sister called her to their home where she was offered a drink. And upon drinking it, she lost consciousness and woke up in a nearby park, hours later, said a senior police officer.

The victim had further alleged that the accused's mother and sister called her to their home where she was offered a drink. And upon drinking it, she lost consciousness and woke up in a nearby park, hours later, said a senior police officer.

After waking up, the woman experienced extreme pain in her private parts and rushed to home, where she reported the incident to her uncle. Later both approached the police to register complaint.

A case has been registered based on the woman's statement, police said, adding they are probing the allegations.

In another similar case, A senior citizen man allegedly raped a 25-year-old mentally challenged girl in Mumbai. The accused identified as Mohammad Mushtakin Khan (77) is a real estate agent and was produced in the court on Wednesday where he was remanded police custody by the court. Mohammad Mushtakin Khan used to visit the woman's house and brought her things to eat often. The accused called the victim to Sion station on the pretext of Mumbai darshan on Saturday and booked a cab to Grant Road area where he allegedly raped her in a lodge.

According to India Today, the police was not ready to file a case against the senior citizen but due to the intervention of higher authorities, an FIR was filed after two days and the arrested was made. The 77-year-old accused is a real estate agent and tried to influence the police with power and money. The victim stays with her aunt and uncle in Central Mumbai and is mentally challenged. She has been living with her uncle since childhood as her parents reside in Tamil Nadu and Mohammad Mushtakin Khan was an acquaintance of the victim's uncle.

The victim in her statement said, "Khan took me to a room where he raped me on the pretext of Mumbai darshan and later asked me to get off at Sion station." As the victim is mentally challenged she reached Dombivali station instead of Sion where she was found was inconsolable by the railway police. The woman's uncle and aunt approached the Dharavi police station to file a case against the accused but the police refused to file an FIR. In fact, Mohammad Mushtakin Khan was called to the police station and was let off after a warning. Later, after the intervention from the senior officials, the Dharavi Police then filed an FIR and arrested the accused.

