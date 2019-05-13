Retired cop misfires at dad's funeral, kills 63-year-old in Jalgaon

national

The deceased, Tukaram Badgujar

A retired police officer accidentally misfired a pistol at the funeral of his father and killed a 63-year-old man at Dharangaon in Jalgaon district. Vitthol Mehekar, 65, and his son Dipesh, 24, who had fired the first two rounds in the air, were arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday during the funeral of Mehekar's father Shravan, 80. Dipesh fired two rounds in the air after which the pistol got stuck. He handed the pistol over to his father who accidentally misfired it while checking it. The bullet hit Tukaram Badgujar in the chest and he died on the spot.

Senior inspector Ambadas More of Dharangaon police station said, "During the funeral, Dipesh fired two rounds in the air and during the third round it seem that the bullet got stuck inside the barrel of the pistol. The pistol misfired when Mehekar was inspecting it."

"Initially, Mehekar gave vague answers about the incident, claiming there was no firing at the funeral. But after the post-mortem report mentioned that Badgujar died of a bullet injury, Mehekar told the truth," More added.

The police arrested Mehekar and his son under section (304) culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other relevant sections of the IPC. They produced the duo in magistrate court which sent them to judicial custody on Sunday.

