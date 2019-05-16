Learn nature photography with BNHS CEC in Goregaon

things-to-do

The photography exhibition, which is free and open to all, will be held over the coming weekend, May 18-19, 2019

Plum Judy by Raju Kasambe

Pictures can say a thousand words, is what we often hear about photographs. How true that is! We capture not only images but also moments through our camera. BNHS Conservation Education Centre (CEC) is organising a photography exhibition and workshop for all nature lovers interested in photographing the wildlife. This weekend presents the perfect opportunity to learn nature photography and explore the world of nature through the lens under the guidance of wildlife photographer Yuwaraj Gurjar.

The photography exhibition, which is free and open to all, will be held over the coming weekend, May 18-19, 2019. The one-day workshop on nature photography shall be conducted on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Participants of the workshop will be guided by Gurjar who will also conduct a nature trail for nature photography in the BNHS Reserve. This workshop will be followed by prize distribution for the competition held by BNHS-ENVIS on the occasion of International Day of Forest on March 21, 2019.

The exhibition will be open for the entire day, from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on both days while the workshop would be on the second day during the same time. The prize distribution will be at 4:30 pm.

Details

What: Photography exhibition, workshop, and prize distribution

When: Saturday-Sunday, May 18-19, 2019

Time: 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

Where: BNHS Nature Reserve, near Film City, Goregaon

Prize distribution: May 19 at 4:30 pm

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates